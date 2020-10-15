It’s time for ‘Sparkle & Glam’

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Angela Evans wants to pamper her clients at her new salon.

Sparkle and Glam, located in Ortonville, focuses on nails, facials, eyelash extensions and waxing.

“I’m only doing natural nails right now,” said Evans. “I’m new to the area, and I’ve only been here a year. I was living in Marysville for 20 years and had a clientele there for a long time.”

The salon, which is at Evan’s home, is made to feel like a spa and cater to her clients.

“I wanted my own business,” she said. “Right now I’m doing manicures and pedicures and then I do shellac manicures, a dip powder system and will be doing Plexigel.”

In addition to nails, she offers facials, eyelash extensions and waxing.

“I noticed there weren’t many facial services in this area, and also I feel with my experience, even though I don’t have a full clientele, I will build one,” she said. “I give great service, one on one, more like a spa environment. I feel that is more relaxing for clients.

For those looking for relaxation and wellness at Sparkle and Glam, give Evans a call at 810-858-9750. She is booking appointments on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Thursdays noon-7 p.m.