It’s time:M-15 Garage Sale

By David Fleet

Editor

On May 4 the annual M-15 Garage Sale stretching from Clarkston through Brandon, Groveland and Atlas townships to Bay City draws thousands of motorists to local communities.

“It’s a definite boom to our local economy,” said Shirley Kautman-Jones of the Goodrich/Atlas Chamber of Commerce. “Many people will arrive in our communities for the first time. Many places to eat along the way and local businesses get a boost too. It allows non profits to participate along with residents to take advantage of this event. The weather has to be good. While many along the route offer rental spaces to those looking to join this event area business get busy too.”

The chamber will provide a porta-potty for visitors in the Goodrich Plaza and near the Village of Goodrich offices.

“We’ve done it for three years, there’s not many public restrooms in the Goodrich, still many visitors stop by,” she added.

While the annual event has grown over the years offering the longest garage sale in the area the traffic congestion has also increased.

“Consider the M-15 Garage Sale a 60 mile parade and treat it as one,” said Christopher Swanson, Genesee County Undersheriff. “People are excited about buying items, they are loading their cars and kids are off school. Use caution around others out there trying to find deals. Please park in driveways if possible and stay off the shoulder of the road. Every year there’s accidents and property damage—just slow down and pay attention.”