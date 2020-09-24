Jaimie Johnson

JOHNSON, JAIMIE DIANE of Grand Blanc, Michigan. Died September 21, 2020. She was 32. Born on September 25, 1987 in Clarkston, Michigan.

She is survived by her parents, Trisha and Brian Reid and Gary and Michelle Johnson; three sisters, Melissa (Nick) Schrah, Jessica Frezza and Taylor Reid; one brother, Mike (Hope) Johnson; her grandparents, Judy Wood, Gloria and Ed Johnson; also survived by 4 nieces and 5 nephews. Jaimie was a 2006 graduate of Brandon High School and went on from there to proudly serve her country with the U.S. Army in Iraq. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Bridgewood Church 6765 Rattalee Lake Road, Clarkston. Pastor Curt Demoff, officiating. Family will receive friends on Friday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the The Warriors Journey by going towww.thewarriorsjourney.org Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go towww.villagefh.com