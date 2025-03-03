James Alexander

Alexander, James (Jim) Roy – Age 90, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

Funeral services will be at noon, Saturday, March 8, at Hill Funeral Home, 11723 South Saginaw Street, Grand Blanc. Pastors Tom Mattiuzzo and Michael Stone officiating. Visitation at Hill Funeral Home on Saturday, March 8, from 10:00am-noon. Private interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the The Gideons International. Jim was born in Flint, Michigan on January 25, 1935 to parents Roy A. and Velma L. (Church) Alexander. Jim attended Goodrich schools, graduated from Goodrich High School in 1952, and was a lifelong Goodrich resident. He was united in marriage to Lois Ann Kruger on January 30, 1954. They were known for their devotion to each other during their 68 years of marriage. Jim retired from General Motors in 1993 after 40 years of service. He was a member of the Gideons International, serving as state chaplain, area camp president, and in other capacities. He loved distributing Bibles wherever possible. He was an avid UM football fan, attending home games in “The Big House” with his wife Lois for decades. Go, Blue! Jim is survived by daughters Lois Alexander of Grand Blanc, Melody Bartholomew-Coon and husband Paul of Gladwin, Carole Lawer and husband David of Grand Blanc; sister Sharon Snyder and husband Harry of Otisville; 5 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lois, and brother Paul Alexander. The family wishes to thank the staff of Compassus Hospice Care for their support.