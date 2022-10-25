James Dunn

DUNN, JAMES EARL of Oxford, Michigan; died on October 23, 2022. He was 58.

James was born on November 9, 1963 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late James P. and Judith Kay (nee: Broecker) Dunn. He is survived by one son, Korie Gillay; one brother, Darryl Dunn; one sister, Melinda Dunn. James was a self-employed brick mason and loved to build Harley-Davidson Motorcycles as he rebuilt several bikes. Graveside service with burial will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Seymour Lake Cemetery, Oxford, Michigan. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com .