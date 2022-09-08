James Ellis

James Emerson Ellis, age 83, of Goodrich, entered eternal life Tuesday, September 6, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 12 PM Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Community, 7296 Gale Rd., Goodrich, Fr. David Howell and Deacon Ronald Kenney, Celebrants. Visitation 11AM Wednesday until the time of Mass at Church. Interment at St. John Catholic Cemetery, Davison. Memorial Contributions in James’ memory would be appreciated to St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Community or the Alzheimer’s Association.

James was born March 12, 1939 in Ames, Iowa, the son of Emerson Earl and Leona (Guest) Ellis. He married Nancy Jane Tousignant, in Janesville, WI., December 27, 1961. James graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1962. He was employed as a Computer Developer with Chrysler Motors for many years. James was a long-time member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Community. He loved the outdoors and outdoor activities, automobile racing, airplanes and new technology.

He is survived by: his wife, Nancy; children, Raymond J. (Lisa) Ellis, Kay M. (Mark) Carlson, Kristen A. (Charles) Beltz; grandchildren, Phillip Madurski, Danielle Ellis, Chantelle Ellis, Noelle Beltz, Theresa (Stephen) Ransom, and Anthony Beltz.