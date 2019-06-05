James Felts

born in Paragould, Arkansas, the son of the Lake Roy and Lola (Ellington) Felts. He was the eldest of four siblings. James served his country with the US Army Air Corps. He worked at AC Spark Plug for 30 years , the proceeded to own three other businesses in Grand Blanc, Flint and Georgia. He had his own airplane that he enjoyed flying for many years and was an avid golfer. He golfed in all 50 states and never tired of telling his golf stories. James enjoyed carpentry and built several homes with the help of son Dean and many friends and helped them with their homes over the years as well.

James R. Felts of Grand Blanc, age 89 passed away peacefully at his home June 3, 2019. James wasborn in Paragould, Arkansas, the son of the Lake Roy and Lola (Ellington) Felts. He was the eldest of four siblings. James served his country with the US Army Air Corps. He worked at AC Spark Plug for 30 years , the proceeded to own three other businesses in Grand Blanc, Flint and Georgia. He had his own airplane that he enjoyed flying for many years and was an avid golfer. He golfed in all 50 states and never tired of telling his golf stories. James enjoyed carpentry and built several homes with the help of son Dean and many friends and helped them with their homes over the years as well.He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Emma (Willey) Felts, son Dean (Nancy) Felts, daughter Susan (Tim) Farner, grandson Jared (Nicole) Farner, grandson Kyle Farner, brothers Gary (Pat) Felts, Jerome (Anita) Felts, sister Annette Clark, one brother in law J. Edward (Juanita) Willey, sister in laws Jackie Willey, Imogene Willey, many nieces and nephews and friends. There will be a private family memorial at the Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date.