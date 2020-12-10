James Glover

GLOVER, JAMES V. of Evart, Michigan; Died December 9, 2020. He was 73. Born October 21, 1947 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Melvin and Shirley (nee: Nash) Glover. He is survived by 2 sons, Greg (Michelle) Glover and Shane (Raelyn) Glover; six grandchildren, Jake, Josh, Chevy and Henley Glover, Makenna and Landon Nolette; one brother, Tom (Jan) Glover; he was preceded in death by his sister, Michelle Glover. James started out with the Sylvan Lake Police Department and rose to the rank of Sgt. when he left to join the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department. He retired on June 12, 2000. He was a lifelong member of the Eagles and Moose Club in Evart. He was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman. A private funeral service will be Monday, December 14, 2020 (We are restricted to 25 people) at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan and may be viewed livestream on our website. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Interment will be in Ottawa Park Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday in a public visitation. Due to COVID restrictions only 25 people are allowed at a time and will be rotated thru. Please wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com