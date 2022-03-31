James Lee Millis of Ortonville, Michigan, passed away on October 27, 2021. He was 88.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Rubin, and one brother, Fred Millis.

He is survived by one daughter, Stephanie (Brad) Mathisen, and two stepsons, Frank (Elizabeth) Zamenski and Gregory (Patricia) Zamenski; seven grandchildren, James Mathisen, Ellen Mathisen, Steven Zamenski, Gregory Zamenski, Jr., Heather Zamenski, Michelle (Dempsy) Faulkner and Alex (Candice) Kitay; seven great-grandchildren, Blake, Alexis, Audrey Zamenski, Patrick and Isabella Faulkner, Brandon Teddy and Ben Moros.

James was born December 27, 1932, in Pontiac, Michigan, the second son of the late John and Ruth Millis. During his lifetime, he has resided in Pontiac, Waterford, Clarkston and Ortonville.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army in Korea 1953-55.

He was Vice President and Chief Appraiser at First Federal Savings Bank and Trust until his retirement in 1990. James worked for the Michigan State Highway Department as Property Manager for the Saginaw and Pontiac Districts. He later worked as a contract appraiser for the Highway Department and the Oakland County Road Commission. His final employment was as a contract referee for the Michigan Tax Tribunal. He was a senior member of the American Society of Appraisers, past International President of the Association of Governmental Appraisers, International Vice President at Large for the American Society of Appraisers and a senior member of the International Right-of-Way Association, and also served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Family and Children’s Services of Oakland County.

He was a member of the Mason’s, Cedar Lodge No. 60 in Clarkston and a 32 ° Scottish Rite and Shrine member, and was a Life Member of the National Rifle Association.

James said that the best things that happened to him were finding and marrying his wife Rubin, and being blessed with three children and many grand and great-grandchildren.

James was an avid outdoorsman who loved the woods, hunting, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed spending time at his and his brother’s cabins in Michigan’s thumb. He and Rubin enjoyed boating Michigan’s waters, travelling worldwide, and RV’ing the U.S. and Canada.

Cremation has taken place. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville. Interment will be with his late wife Rubin in the columbarium at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly Michigan in May during a private family gathering. Memorials may be made to the North Oakland Headwaters Land Conservancy or the Michigan Humane Society. To send a message to the family please visit www.villagefh.com