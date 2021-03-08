James Milton Perigo

PERIGO, JAMES MILTON of Satsuma, Florida formerly of Holly, Michigan. Died February 15, 2021. He was 78. Born on September 23, 1942 in Holly, Michigan to the late Lee and Dorothy (nee: Weeks) Perigo. He married Donna C. Brady on July 29, 1967 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Ortonville. He is survived by his loving wife Donna for 53 years; two sons, James Perigo II and Brian (Tara) Perigo; five grandchildren, Dominick (fiancé Hanna) Majors, Jamie (Brady) Satkowiak, Cody Perigo, James (fiancé Nicki) Perigo and Kaysi Perigo; two brothers, Randy Perigo and Edward (Shelly) Perigo; one sister, Bonnie Perigo; he was preceded in death by one son, Darrel Perigo. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army-Vietnam. He retired from GM Truck and Bus after 30 years. A member of the Palatka Moose #184. He was an avid fisherman. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville. Final resting place will be Great Lakes National Cemetery. No funeral service will be held. Due to COVID restrictions only 25 people at a time are allowed. We will be rotating people thru for visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com