Jami Howitt

Jami Ann Howitt went to be with the Lord on May 9, 2021. Jami entered this life on April 24, 1970.

She is survived by her loving children, Christopher (Autumn) Reins, Raven Howitt and Alaina Rarick; her granddaughter Scarlett Reins; her mother Vicki (Jim) Gentry; father Jim (Jeanne) Farrell; sister Kim (Jeff) Langelier; brothers, John (Marcy) Farrell, Jesse Farrell, Jeff (Jamie) Farrell and Jerod Farrell; special aunt Terrie (Jim) Sutton; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Cory and Vonna Reins; paternal grandparents jerry and Mildred Farrell; and her former spouse Todd Howitt. Jami loved being with her family, her two fur babies and spending girls night out with her best friends. She loved to cook and posted many of her culinary creations on Facebook. But her biggest joy was spending time with her granddaughter Scarlett. She was such a proud grandma and posted many pictures and videos of the two of them. Jami’s brilliant smile and robust laugh will never be forgotten. She has left a huge void in our lives and our hearts are broken. She will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 17, 2021 from 4 to 6pm. Private family funeral services will begin at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in c/o Vicki Gentry. Reflections may be shared with the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.