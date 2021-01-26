Janene Coughlin

COUGHLIN, JANENE MARIE of Ortonville; Died January 24, 2021. She was 50.

She was born on May 10, 1970 in Clare, Michigan to the late Jack and Jeanette (nee: Bruce) Chaffee. She married Scott Coughlin on December 19, 1992 in Harrison, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband, Scott Coughlin; three children, Shayla Coughlin, Sierra Coughlin, Ryan Coughlin, and dog, Denali; two sisters, Joy (the late John) Fahrner and Judi (Mike) Ridge; one brother, Jim Chaffee; her father and mother-in-law, Ron and Connie Coughlin; sister and brother-in-law, Sherry and Pat Baldwin; nieces and nephews; and countless loving friends. Janene received her Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and was employed by the Brandon School District in Data and Pupil Services. She worked at Brandon Fletcher Intermediate School, Brandon Middle School, and Central Office. She loved the Brandon School District, especially the cheerleading and football programs. She loved crafting, sunshine, flowers, reading, hammocking, and the ocean. A memorial visitation will be from 12:00-1:00 p.m. for family and 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. for friends on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Due to COVID restrictions we are allowed 25 people in the chapel at a time. We will rotate people thru. Please be aware there may be some waiting time. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a future scholarship fund for Brandon athletes. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to www.villagefh.com