Janet Venticinque

2022. She was 67. Janet Kay (Marsh) Venticinque of Ubly, formerly of Ortonville, passed away Friday, September 16th,2022. She was 67.

Janet was born August 6, 1955 in Goodrich, MI to the late Glenn and Iris (Burton) Marsh. She excelled at everything she did. She loved to sew; making crafts, quilts, baby blankets and P.J.’s for family and friends. Janet could grow anything and had huge flower and vegetable gardens canning most everything she grew. She could cook and bake like nobody’s business, she loved the drag strip and was Skuzz’s #1 supporter. Janet was loved by all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ron (Skuzz) Venticinque of Ubly. Sons, Ryan (Michelle) Holderbaum of Ortonville and Eric (J’aime) Holderbaum of Byron. Grandkids, Brandon A. Venticinque of Oxford, Brittany Holderbaum of Texas, Bradley M. Patton of Atlas, Sheamus (Chrissy Bombe) Holderbaum of Byron, Troy Holderbaum of Ortonville and Ella Holderbaum of Byron. Sisters, Suzie (Carlos) Martinez (Putt) of VA, Marilyn (Jim) Terry (Pee Wee) of North Branch and Gwen Vercammen of Davison. Son-in-law, Roy Knoblock of Hadley. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Clayton, niece April, step daughter Gabrielle Venticinque and Brother-in-law Jim Vercammen.

A Celebration of Janet’s Life will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 in Ubly. Text Michelle for further information at 248-894-1645.