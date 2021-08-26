Janice Inman

INMAN, JANICE ELIZABETH of Ortonville, Michigan; Died August 25, 2021. She was 71.

Janice was born March 25, 1950 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Wilford James and Evelyn Elizabeth (nee: Streeter) Malane. She married Russell Lawrence Inman, II on June 22, 1984 in Clarkston, Michigan. He passed on September 30, 2011. She is survived by two children, Michael (Ashley) Inman and Maryn (fiancé Evan McKenzie) Inman; two grandchildren, Seth Boal and Wyatt Inman; she was preceded in death by her brother, James Edward Malane. Janice retired from Clarkston Schools after 22 years of teaching grades 6 thru 8 at Sashabaw Middle School. She was a member of the Village Players where she enjoyed performing in the musicals. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Ms. Sabra Dettore, funeral celebrant, officiating. Interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 noon until the time of the service. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com