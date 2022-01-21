Janice Leece

LEECE, JANICE ANNALEE of Union Lake, Michigan; died on January 20, 2022. She was 89.

Janice was born March 10, 1932 in Gilbert, South Carolina to the late George “Gipp” and Virtie (nee: Davis) Newsome. She married Marvin H. Leece on June 15, 1968 in Highland, Michigan. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2017. She is survived by five children, Mona (the late Harvey) Gauthier, Darra (Linda) LaGest, VanDee (Mark) Lacy, Marcus (Shannon) Leece and LeeAnn (Frank) Cox; also survived by 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandsons; many friends and associates over the last 5 years at Independence Village Assisted Living in White Lake; she was preceded in death by one grandchild, Michael Gauthier. Janice was a long-time member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and the Alter Guild. She was an avid quilter and great admirer of the outdoors, flowers and gardening. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Family will receive friends on Monday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com