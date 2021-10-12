Janice Rollin

ROLLIN, JANICE LORRAINE of Goodrich, Michigan; went to be with her Lord on October 11, 2021. She was 64.

Janice was born October 9, 1957 in Newburgh, New York to the late Eugene and Marlene (nee: Hillman) She married Timothy M. Rollin on July 10, 1982 in Newburgh, N.Y. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Timothy; three children, Christopher (Allison) Rollin, Brandon Rollin and Jessica Ann Rollin (Bradley) Hancharik; four grandchildren, Anessa and Blake Rollin, Chase and Elliott Hancharik; one sister, Darlene (Michael) Henry. Janice was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Campbell-Richardson Post #63, Clarkston, District Past President of the American Legion District 18, Past Post President and volunteered as a secretary for Hospice of Goodrich. She was a member of the Ortonville United Methodist Church and the OUMC-UMW. She led the youth group while living in Warwick, Rhode Island. She was a member of the S.E. Michigan EMMAUS. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Ortonville United Methodist Church (93 N. Church St., Ortonville). Pastor Brian Johnson and Pastor Faith White, Officiating. Family will receive friends on Monday from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. An American Legion Memorial will be at 7:00 p.m. performed by the Ladies Auxiliary. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ortonville United Methodist Church or the Metastic Breast Cancer Society. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com