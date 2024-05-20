Japan-Goodrich students fold together as pen pals

By David Fleet

Goodrich — A recent Goodrich High School graduate and current teacher connected with a new approach to an old idea that brought a small part of the world together.

Pen Pals, a decades old way to encourage students to develop their knowledge of other countries through making new friends via writing letters was rekindled by Brain Costanza, a 2018 Goodrich High School graduate, currently teaching English at an all boys school Otawara, Japan about 100 miles north of Tokyo.

Costanza, earned a degree from the University of Michigan-Flint in wildlife biology with minors in chemistry, acting and certification to teach English as a second language. After graduation in 2023 he joined JET or Japan Exchange and Teaching program people can go to Japan and teach English in Japanese schools.

“They encourage us to do a project that gets children to be excited about learning English and the outside world,” Costanza said during an interview with The Citizen. “While it’s old school, a Pen Pal program between the schools was my solution.”

So, last September, Costanza contacted GHS high school teacher Cheryl Jerisk, and the program moved forward. The Japanese students were excited for the program, it was great to see, he said.

“Brian thought being a pen pal with Goodrich students and his students in Otawara would be a good way for them to work on their conversational skills and learn about American culture,” said Jerisk. “So we had about 175 students participate from each school and four teachers. It gave the students a more global perspective. We are isolated here and often don’t have an understanding of Japanese culture. It was an authentic conversation across the world, it was not just an assignment. It helped too it was an all boy school in Japan.”

The connection between the schools grew even a little closer as a retired teacher from Constanza’s school, who became close friends and also participated in the pen pal program made the trek to Goodrich for a visit.

Masahiro Takizawa, a former math teacher, along with his wife Hisae arrived on May 12 and stayed in Michigan through Wednesday before returning to Japan. On Monday, the high schools participated in an online exchange via Zoom which included about 15 Otawara students and seven from Goodrich. Despite a 13 hour time difference the exchanges via Google Classroom provided firsthand a glimpse of student life from different cultural perspectives.

Masahiro was immersed in the American High School culture during the week at Goodrich and participated in a variety of activities.

“This was a very good experience here at Goodrich,” said Masahiro, who had visited Hawaii prior to his first time on the mainland. “I taught math and origami to the students here.”

“The students are very relaxed in America, but students are nervous and it’s stricter in Japan,” he said. “Not noisy in Japan. It’s very different here, more freedom. Japanese students are prohibited from eating or drinking in class, but in America they can.”

Masahiro emphasized the difference in American and Japanese culture.

“There are many differences,” he said. “There are various ways to teach the same topic.”

Masahiro explained origami serves as inspiration in the development of science and technology. For example, solar power systems on artificial satellites require large surface areas to capture abundant sunlight. However, when launching them into space, they are folded to reduce their size and make transportation easier.

Masahiro says he will continue to conduct cultural education exchanges in the future.