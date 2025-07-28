Jason Johnson

JOHNSON, JASON ALLEN, age 53, of Flint, formerly of Ortonville, passed away July 25, 2025. He was born on December 30, 1971, in Pontiac, Michigan, son of Jerald and the late Regenia Johnson (nee Empey). Loving father of Jeremey and Landon Pastori; dear brother of Jeff (Cindy) Johnson and Jamie (Darren) Barry; uncle of Jacob (Sarah) Gonzalez and Alissa Spencer. Also survived by many loving extended family and friends. Jason worked as a construction worker for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf, shooting pool and cheering on the Detroit sports teams, especially The University of Michigan Wolverines and the Detroit Lions. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025, 12:00 Noon at the Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Inurnment Ortonville Cemetery. Memorial donations in Jason’s name may be made to the family. Kindly keep Jason and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence, please visit; www.VillageFH.com