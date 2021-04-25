Jason Stahl

STAHL, JASON MICHAEL of Ortonville, Michigan; died April 22, 2021. He was 43.

He was born October 22, 1977 in Trenton, Michigan to Mark and Claudia (nee: Wallace) Stahl, they both survive Jason. He married Crystal Davidson in Lapeer, Michigan on February 14, 2001. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Crystal; three daughters, Margaret Davidson-Stahl, JayLyn Davidson-Stahl and Ella Davidson Stahl; one brother, Jeff (Stacy) Stahl. Jason was employed by Scramlin Feed where he enjoyed working and worked hard. He enjoyed golfing, playing poker and pool. He played in a pool league traveling to Las Vegas many times to play in tournaments. Mass of the Resurrection will be Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Fr. Gerard Frawley, Celebrant. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. We can rotate 25 people thru for visitation. Due to COVID Restrictions MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED. Also after 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the family by going to Crowdfunding at the funeral home website to help with funeral expenses or to New Day Foundation. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com