Jay Sweet

By on No Comment

SWEET, JAY ELWYN of Goodrich; died April 11, 2019.  He was 85.

Born February 25, 1934 in Forester Twp., Michigan to the late Leslie and Susie (nee: Innes) Sweet. He married Eileen Dawson on July 21, 1956 in Palms, Michigan.  He is survived by his loving wife, Eileen Sweet; four children, Victoria (Donald) Whiting, Jay Sweet, James Sweet and Russell (Jennifer) Sweet; 12 grandchildren, David Whiting, Michael Whiting, Daniel Whiting, Rebekah Whiting, Timothy Whiting, Jacob Sweet, Christina Algate, Sarah Morris, Nicholas Sweet, Zachary Sweet, Andrew Sweet and Allison Sweet; also survived by 6 great grandchildren; he was preceded in death by three siblings, Beulah Robbins, Lyle Sweet and Marie Sweet.  Jay was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from United Airlines.   Military honors will be held a future date at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.  Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE. To send a condolence, go towww.villagefh.com

Jay Sweet added by on
View all posts by Shelby Stewart →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.