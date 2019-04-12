SWEET, JAY ELWYN of Goodrich; died April 11, 2019. He was 85.

Born February 25, 1934 in Forester Twp., Michigan to the late Leslie and Susie (nee: Innes) Sweet. He married Eileen Dawson on July 21, 1956 in Palms, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Eileen Sweet; four children, Victoria (Donald) Whiting, Jay Sweet, James Sweet and Russell (Jennifer) Sweet; 12 grandchildren, David Whiting, Michael Whiting, Daniel Whiting, Rebekah Whiting, Timothy Whiting, Jacob Sweet, Christina Algate, Sarah Morris, Nicholas Sweet, Zachary Sweet, Andrew Sweet and Allison Sweet; also survived by 6 great grandchildren; he was preceded in death by three siblings, Beulah Robbins, Lyle Sweet and Marie Sweet. Jay was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from United Airlines. Military honors will be held a future date at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE. To send a condolence, go towww.villagefh.com