Jeffrey Dean Sr.

DEAN, JEFFREY WILLIAM, SR. of Ortonville, died on February 5, 2025. He was born on April 24, 1968 in Pontiac, Michigan, son Sue (nee: Langdon) and the late Robert Dean dear father of Jeffrey William (Leanne) Dean, Jr.; grandfather of Savannah Dean; dear brother of Robin Manjarrez. Also survived by his beloved dog and best friend, Boo Bear. Jeff was formerly employed at Johnny’s Finer Finishes, Pontiac. He was a member of a Unicycle Club participating in many parades since his childhood. He was a former member of the Ortonville Lions Club. Jeff had an innate ability to make friends with everyone. Anyone who new Jeff loved him. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville. Memorial donations may be made to Village Funeral Home, thru Crowdfunding at www.villagefh.com To leave a condolence, please visit; www.VillageFH.com

