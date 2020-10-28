Jerry Ashby of Ortonville; died October 26, 2020.

He was 72.

He was born March 20, 1948 in Independence Twp., Michigan to the late Survetuf E. and Geraldine (nee: Trammel) Ashby. He is survived by four brothers, James (Donna) Ashby, Ricky Lee Ashby, Larry Ashby and Garry Ashby; one sister, Betty Wellman; five nieces and nephews, Paul, Wade and Jason Ashby, Dean Poli and Terry Poli-Herrick. Jerry loved racing his truck and was an avid hunter. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan.

