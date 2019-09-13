Jerry Dial

DIAL, JERRY DEWAYNE of Brandon Township, MI; died September 10, 2019. He was 68.

Born July 12, 1951 in Tiptonville, Tennessee to the late William Claude and Mary Ruth (nee: Cable) Dial. He married Deborah Ann on August 12, 2006 in Waterford, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Debbie Dial; five children, Jeremy Dial, Tim Dial, Stacy (fiancé Kyle Tucker) Provo, Brian Dial and Lauren Dial; three grandchildren, Heidi, Lucia and Layla Dial; one brother, Dalton (Carol) Dial; one sister, Shirley Kelly. Jerry retired from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department having served his final years at the Brandon Substation. A celebration of Jerry’s Life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville. Pastor Brian Johnson will officiate. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Final resting place will be Seymour Lake Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gift of Life or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go towww.villagefh.com