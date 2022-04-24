Joan Miller

MILLER, JOAN of Ortonville, Michigan; died on April 22, 2022. She was 92.

Joan was born on March 17, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan to the late John and Teresa (nee: Pfaffelhuber) Jaeschke. She is survived by one daughter, Linda Brazelton; two sons, Tom Miller and Vernon Miller, Jr.; four grandchildren, Jessica Miller, Denise Miller, Karl Miller and James Brazelton; six great grandchildren, Eliza Miller, Madeline Miller, Makayla Miller, Jenna Milburn, Cara Brazleton and Randy Brazelton; four great great grandchildren, Jaida, Jerrison, Jeremiah and Emily; and one sister, Shirley Welker. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Vernon Miller; one son, Jerry Miller and one granddaughter, Jenette Brazelton. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Combs, officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m.