Joanne VanLandingham

VANLANDINGHAM, JOANNE of Ortonville, Michigan; Died October 25, 2020. She was 80.

She was born on January 4, 1940 in Hartshorne, Oklahoma to the late William and Evelyn (nee: Titus) Wood. She married Kenneth VanLandingham on July 26, 1957 in Hazel Park, Michigan. They were married 63 years. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2020. She is survived by two daughters, Janet (Jim) Terryah and Kristyne (George) MacEachern; one son, Eric (Mhyra) VanLandingham; seven grandchildren, Trista Donovan, Travis MacEachern, Tiffany Christensen, Nicole Becket, Ava VanLandingham, Erica VanLandingham and Zandria VanLandingham; 11 great grandchildren, Caleb Kelly, Logan Kelly, Lincoln Donovan, Leah McCoy, Taitum MacEachern, William MacEachern, Samuel MacEachern, Aiden Dyer, Evin Christensen, Hayli Becket and Braxton Becket. Joanne was a retired school bus driver for Brandon Schools. She was an accomplished piano player with a beautiful singing voice. It was rumored she once played with Jack Scott in the 1950’s. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and shopping. She had several bird feeders and loved to watch the birds. Her favorite time was her time spent with her grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. No service will be held. Due to the Health Department restrictions we are only allowed 30 people at a time. Please plan on wearing a mask. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com