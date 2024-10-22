John Bishop, age 80, passed away peacefully on October 4th, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on April 6th, 1944, in Ontario, Canada, to Dalton and Edna Bishop, John was a kind person who filled the lives of those around him with love and inspiration.

John married his wife, the love of his life, Carolyn Bishop and together, they shared a beautiful relationship filled with fun and adventure. John graduated from Algonac High School in 1962, and lived in Fenton, Michigan until 2004, when he and Carolyn moved to Green Valley, Arizona. After retiring, they traveled to new places, biked, hiked, kayaked, and truly enjoyed every moment of their life together.

As a dedicated and passionate teacher and coach for 33 years, John made those around him better through his gift of finding and bringing out the best in other people. He found joy in making others feel good about themselves and his infectious spirit and love of life drew others to him. John enjoyed watching all sports and was always coaching others. He was inducted into the Flint Hall of Fame as a coach and into the Algonac Hall of Fame as a basketball player.

Above all, John was a devoted father and grandfather. He adored his daughter, Dru Barisich (Blake) and embraced every moment with his beloved grandchildren, Reid and Bennett. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Bishop. John was preceded in death by his parents.

John did not desire a formal service of any kind, however, his family will be holding a “Celebrate Pop-up’s/Daddy-o/John Bishop Day” to honor him and to do all of his favorite things. This day will include having donuts for breakfast, watching the University of Michigan play football, golfing, eating hamburgers for lunch, watching his grandchildren play sports, eating steak and lumpy mashed potatoes for dinner, playing games of Pegs and Jokers, and will end with watching the movie Hoosiers and Rudy.

John will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of all the people he impacted throughout his life and who knew and loved him.