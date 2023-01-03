John Noble

On Friday, December 30, 2022 John Corbett Noble of Ortonville, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away at age seventy eight.

John was born in Mary, Kentucky on January, 9 1944 to the late Jim and Orpha Noble. He grew up in the eastern Kentucky foothills before moving to the Ortonville area at age 8. In 1964 he married Alice Harriet Cross. They were married for fifty eight years and resided in Ortonville.



John is survived by his wife Alice and their two daughters Wendy (Steve) Teare of Myrtle Beach SC and Vanessa (Tim) Bronkema of Loganville, GA. Grand children Steven (Angela Fleury) Teare of Philadelphia, PA, Shannon (Joe) Mauro of Bethesda MD, Hannah Bronkema of Phoenix, AZ and Sawyer Bronkema of Loganville, GA. Great Grand children Clara and Leah Mauro and Margaret Teare. Siblings Wilma Luke, Lawrence (Connie) Noble, Frankie, Joanne and Pat (Tiny) Noble,sister-in-law Janet Noble and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

John was a veteran of the US Army. He enjoyed driving, racing and showing cars, fishing, country music, watching classic Western movies and tv shows, reading, traveling and getting together with friends and relatives. He worked at Pontiac Motors for 28 years before retiring.

John was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Orpha, brother Bud and sister Susie. Per John’s wishes there will be no service at this time with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.