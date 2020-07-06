Jonathon Davis

DAVIS, JONATHON WILLIAM of Allen Park, Michigan. Died July 3, 2020. He was 41.

Jonathon was born October 12, 1978 in Rochester, Michigan to Marcia (nee: Scott) Bonner and the late William Davis. He is survived by his parents Marcia and David Bonner; he was preceded in death by his brother, Tyler E. Bonner; grandmother, Marcella M. Scott; grandparents, Lola and Fred Davis and Edgar and Mary Bonner; survived by his loving aunts and uncles, Norma and Phil Aaron, Linda and Gary Tennent, Lloyd and Linda Davis, Richard and Crystal Filley, Sandra Davis, Bob Bonner, Joann Coleman, Frank and Kathy Bonner, John and Chris Bonner; also survived by many cherished cousins. Jon “Calico” was a DJ and he wrote and played music. He performed at the Electronic Music Festival at Hart Plaza. The man, the myth, the legend to Detroit for his love of music. A man of love for his animals, especially his two deceased pit bulls, Atticus and Layla and more recently Miss Ripley! Jon had a generous heart and was a giver when he really had nothing. A smile worth a million and a hug that never quit. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Rd., Ortonville. Fr. Gerard Frawley, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to Detroit Dog Rescue www.detroitdogrescue.com. Due to government restrictions only 10 people will be allowed in the room at a time. Please bring a mask. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com