Joe D’Anna remembered

D’ANNA, JOSEPH DENNIS of Hadley, Michigan. Died July 26, 2020. He was 62.

Joseph was born September 5, 1957 in Pontiac, Michigan to Wilma Ann (nee: Smith) and the late Joseph Frank D’Anna. He married the former Karen Waterstradt on May 29, 1999 in Monroe, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen D’Anna; two sons, Dominic and Joseph “Joey” D’Anna; mother, Wilma Ann D’Anna; two brothers; Michael and Dean D’Anna; one sister, Denise (David) Liba.

Joe co-owned and operated Papa Bella’s Pizza. They sponsored many different activities, Baseball, Soccer and Softball in Brandon, Goodrich and Hadley. He was also a sponsor of the Brandon Robotics Team. He was Past President of the Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fr. Ging Council and the Ortonville Lions Club.

Visitation will be Friday July 31, 2020 at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Fr. Gerard Frawley, Celebrant. Due to the current health issues, and for the safety of theirs, the family requests no hugs or handshakes. Direct eye contact, loving words, a warm smile, and the sharing of memories are as meaningful as a hug or handshake. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 12:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Because of the Restrictions we are under, the funeral home and family are requesting suggested times, if your last name starts with A – C from 12:00 – 1:00, D – F from 1:00 – 2:00, G – I from 2:00 – 3:00, J – L from 3:00 – 4:00, M – O, from 4:00 – 5:00, Q -S 5:00 – 6:00, T – V from 6:00 – 7:00, W – Z from 7:00 – 8:00. No one will be denied entry.

If you can't come at the suggested times you are still welcome. Thank you. No more than 10 people are allowed in the viewing room at a time. Please bring a mask to wear and practice Social Distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to OCEF. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.