Joseph Slaughter

Joe Slaughter joined his Lord in the presence of his family on Sunday, February 5th.

Joe was a faithful servant of God; a loyal and loving husband of over 53 years to his wife Sandra; the world’s best dad to his two sons Alex (44) and Ben (42), and through marriage, Ben’s wife Darla; a fun, attentive, and wise grandpa to his grandchildren Isaac (15), Sterling (13), and Viviana (9); a loving son, brother, uncle, and cousin to the family who helped shape him, and an amazing friend and wise mentor to so many.

Joe was born in Pontiac, Michigan to Clemmie and Bonnie Jean Slaughter. He perpetually honored his two loving parents for the foundation of faith, love of family, spirit of humility, and disciplined work ethic that shaped his path.

Joe met and married his college sweetheart, Sandra, while they were both attending Grand Rapids Baptist College, where Joe studied Theology. The two continued their education together at Michigan State University, where Joe received a MA in Philosophy.

Joe started his career as a Philosophy professor at Grace College, then joined Herff Jones as a sales representative in Michigan in 1973. Joe worked 41 years with Herff Jones developing countless friendships, impacting thousands of lives, and closing out his career as CEO.

Joe’s humble beginnings and foundation of faith always kept him grounded in his focus of serving others. He loyally served in his church communities; he served the homeless and hungry in Indianapolis for many years through his hands-on partnership with Horizon House, Second Helpings, and others, and since retiring in Arizona, he continued his mission by serving through St. Vincent’s de Paul. In addition to his hands-on service, Joe created several endowment scholarships to serve others through education and to honor the coaches, teachers, and mentors who shaped him.

More than anything, Joe loved his family and he demonstrated this in every way that one possibly could.

In the spirit of his focus on others, Joe’s emphatic written request was that in lieu of flowers, individuals consider a donation to Horizon House to bless the homeless (https://www.horizonhouse.cc/).

The family is planning two celebrations of life to honor Joe:

Saturday, April 8, Scottsdale, AZ, 3:00 – 4:00pm:

Desert Hills Presbyterian Church

34605 N Tom Darlington Dr

Scottsdale, AZ 85266

Saturday, June 17, Indianapolis, IN, 2:00 – 4:00pm, Visitation; 4:00-5:00pm, Program:

Country Club of Indianapolis

2801 Country Club Rd

Indianapolis, IN 46234

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Clemmie and Bonnie Jean, and his three sisters, June, Gert, and Shirley. He is survived by his wife, Sandra, his two sons, Alex and Ben (spouse, Darla), and his grandchildren, Isaac, Sterling, and Viviana.