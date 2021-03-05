Joshua Gulledge

GULLEDGE, JOSHUA GENE of Brandon Township, Michigan; died March 3, 2021. He was 47.

He was born October 7, 1974 in Flint, Michigan to Randall and Donna (nee: Hart) Gulledge. He married Rachael Lawson on October 31, 1998 in Oceanside, California. He is survived by his loving wife Rachael Gulledge; two sons Jayden Gulledge and Peyton Gulledge; his parents, Randall and Donna Gulledge; one brother, Chad Gulledge; his aunts and uncles, Linda Allen, Brenda and Bill White, Carol and John Weissend, Denise Gulledge and Michelle Gulledge; three nieces, Samantha, Ariana and Isabella Gulledge; also survived by many cousins. Joshua was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. He worked for Menlo Logistics-Swartz Creek. He was a member of the Brandon Football Blackhawk family. He loved working with and mentoring young men as he coached the Brandon Junior Blackhawks football, freshman boy’s baseball and 7th grade basketball. Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, Ortonville. Please dress casual. If you knew Joshua thru baseball wear a baseball jersey or if you knew Joshua thru football wear a football jersey, etc. Because of the restrictions we are under (25 people) the family has suggested times if your last name starts with A-C 2:00 -3:00, D-F, 3:00-4:00, G-J 4:00-5:00, K-M 5:00-6:00, N-P 6:00-7:00, Q-S 7:00-8:00 and T-Z 8:00-9:00. No one will be denied entry if you can’t at the suggested times. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. Family would like to suggest memorials in Joshua’s memory be made to the Brandon High School Football Team. Due to COVID Restrictions MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com