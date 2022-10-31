Joyce Shobe

Joyce Judith Shobe; of Ortonville; age 75; passed away on October 27, 2022. Joyce is the loving mother of Christopher and Steven Shobe. She was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Oprian and her former husband Kirby Shobe. Joyce was very active in the Lake Orion community for many years. She was the former President of the Lake Orion Chamber of Commerce and involved in the 1970 Welcome Wagon Committee. She also worked as a volunteer in the food pantry for St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Ortonville. In her spare time she enjoyed garage sales, casinos and traveling. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Joyce’s Life will be held in the spring.