Judith Bossolono

BOSSOLONO, Judith – Of Goodrich, formerly of Chicago, age 76, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Regency of Grand Blanc.

Private services have been held and cremation has taken place.

Burial at a later date at Christian Memorial Cemetery.

Judith was born in Blue Island, Illinois on December 13, 1942, the daughter of the late Anthony and Elizabeth Jaworski. On June 18, 1960, she married Gerald Bossolono in Chicago, Illinois. Judith was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Ortonville. Judy was first and foremost an extraordinary mother of five children and a wonderful wife. She loved her grandchildren more than anything. Judy was instrumental, along with her husband and a core group of friends, in creating and building New Hope School in Dolton, Illinois for children with special needs; as well as launching the first Sunday School program for children with special needs at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dolton, Illinois. Judy will forever be remembered for her strength, wisdom, and passion for helping others. She will continue to be a blessing to all who were lucky enough to know her and she will be an exceptional angel in Heaven.

Surviving are husband, Gerald Anton Bossolono of Goodrich, MI;

children, William Anthony Bossolono of Goodrich, MI; Brian Anthony Bossolono (Robin) of Greenville, SC; Michelle Ann Dias (Gary) of Burton, MI; and Christine Elizabeth Welling (Brett) of Holly, MI;

grandchildren, Giuliana, Elizabeth, and Michael.

