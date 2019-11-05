Judith ‘Judy’ Weber

WEBER, JUDITH LEE, “JUDY” of Grand Blanc Township; died on October 30, 2019. She was 81.

Born on December 1, 1937 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Marshall Thomas and Fern Cathrine (nee: Haire) Bellows. She married Daniel James Weber on October 25, 1958 in Keego Harbor, Michigan. She is survived by her four children, Daniel Weber, Luann (Dean) Bancroft, Jacqueline Root and Patrick (Linda) Weber; six grandchildren, Justin Weber, Danielle Bancroft-Haas, Josh Root, Julia Root, Kristyn Daniel and Meaghan Good; seven great grandchildren, Robert Dean, Reed Russell and Rory J Haas, Isaiah Woodson, Jasper Thomas and Sawyer Patrick Daniel and Ramsey Elizabeth Good; two sisters, Linda (Jim) Hollister and Nancy (John) Farstvedt; she was proceded in death by her husband Daniel Weber, two grandchildren Dena Bancroft and Brandon Weber; one sister Barbara Collins; son-in-law John Root. Mass of the Resurrection was 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Fr. Gerard Frawley-Celebrant. Final resting place will be Ortonville Cemetery. Family received friends on Saturday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 p.m. at the church. Services were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South Street, Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dena Bancroft Underprivileged Foundation. Envelopes are available at the church. To send a condolence to the family, go towww.villagefh.com