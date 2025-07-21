Just in time for fall, ‘Art at the Mill’

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — The Ortonville Community Historical Society and the Ortonville Downtown Development Authority are partnering to host Art at the Mill on Sept. 27, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Registration for artists is open until July 25.

“It is a one-day, outdoor show taking place at the Old Mill Historical Museum,” said Olivia Colletti, coordinator. “It is fall themed with event features like free kid’s art classes at the Mann Schoolhouse, live blacksmith demonstrations, henna, face painting, live music, a beer tent, select food vendors, and the farmers market downtown from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.”

The show will be judged, and there will be first place awards in both 2D and 3D categories.

“This is our first year running the event, and I am putting my all into making it successful and annual,” said Colletti. “Art is a passion of mine. I have worked as the marketing/events person at the Ortonville DDA, so I already have a lot of connections with Ortonville. I figured that doing my first show in a town where I already have a lot of connections would be the best way to start.”

Artists looking to register can check out downtownortonville.org/calendar and look for the Art at the Mill event for more details on eligible art and registration information.