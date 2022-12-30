Kathryn Tuttle

Kathryn Rose (Jones-Madrigal) Tuttle, 71, passed away at Pleasant View on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Honoring her wishes there will be no formal service, a celebration of life will be announced by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel.

Kathryn was born one of 11 children to the late Sherman Duane and Shirley Anne (Meeker) Jones on April 18, 1951 in Binghamton, New York. She worked many jobs providing for her children, being a caretaker, a cashier, and eventually attended Mott Community College in Flint where she earned an Associates Degree in Accounting allowing her to work as a banker for Chemical Bank. Kathryn loved anything to do with the outdoors, whether it be, raking leaves, or just going for a walk listening to the sounds of nature. She loved spending time with family and always had her brightest moments sharing time with loved ones and cheering her children and grandchildren on at their sporting events. She was instrumental in keeping the Davison Wrestling Club going through hard times, and served as the treasurer for many years. She loved to laugh, was capable of cussing like a sailor, and could eat like an NFL lineman (she was only 130lbs).

Kathryn is survived by Dave Tuttle, her children; David (Laura Madrigal, Elaine Madrigal, and Myron (Karrie) Madrigal.

Also her grandchildren; David III (Danielle) Madrigal, Alexis (Brandon) Coad, Jamie Madrigal, Sierra Pugh, Kasey Pugh, Austin Madrigal, Bre Smith, Brinley Madrigal, Ashton Madrigal, and her great-grandson, Dawson Coad, also her siblings; Sherry Mickens, Sherman Jones, Joe Moore, Fred Moore, Fran Hotchkiss, Milly Austin, Shirley Foster, Lee Moore, and Mary Moore.

She was predeceased by her grandmother (Nana), her parents, and her brother, Sam.

Her request was that you consider donations to the Shiawassee County Humane Society.

