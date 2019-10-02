BIRCH, KAY ANN of Goodrich, died October 2, 2019. She was 65.

Born August 25, 1954 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Jack and Jean (nee: Post) Shelton. She married Peter Birch on July 10, 1982 in Pontiac, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband, Peter; three children, Aaron Cronover, Lindsay (Derek) Young and Katie (Damon) Young; four grandchildren, Sabastian, Kellen, Aria and Aven; two brothers, Patrick (Sharon) Shelton, Scott (Diane) Shelton; her special friends, Carlia Cichon, Cheryl Farnsworth and Pam Davis; she was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Shelton and her twin sister, Gay Shelton. Kay was employed by CNS Homecare and was a member of the Clarkston Eagles (5640 Maybe Rd., Clarkston, Michigan 48346) where a celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Flowers may be sent to the Clarkston Eagles or memorial contributions to Go Fund Mehttps://ie.gofundme.com/f/kay-birch039s-medical-bills Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com