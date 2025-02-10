KCI sewer project edges into Oakland County

By David Fleet

Holly Twp. — Construction of the Oakland County section of Kearsley Creek Interceptor sewer project moved forward.

Last year Oakland County committed $10 million to gain sewer capacity joining the $60 million ongoing KCI Genesee County project including Atlas, Grand Blanc and Davison townships. The early stages of the project will extend south on Dixie Highway and connect Shannon Precision Fastener, 6160 Stony Run Dr., Holly just over the county line. In March 2023 Shannon opened a 170,000 square foot, state-of the art manufacturing facility near McClelland Road and I-75.

“Right now the sewer line will end at Shannon,” said Brian Coburn, Oakland County Water Resources commissioner. “The design for the next phase will take about six months and has been funded by $1 million from federal funds.”

The sewer line design will be south from Genesee County along Dixie Highway to Perryville Road then east to Brandon Township, M-15 and Ortonville.

“The key is getting enough capacity in the sewer lines,” he said. “With the design we can now go after funding for the construction.”

Construction of the multi-county KCI Sewer project kicked off in January after years of planning and a significant cost hike. The Genesee County Drain Commission recently began to remove trees and trim in preparation for the project.

In 2021 Genesee County began the KCI Interceptor project at a cost of $35 million, with Atlas, Davison and Grand Blanc townships along with the Village of Goodrich as partners in the project based on need. In 2023 the unified contract was sent out. The bids were opened in 2024 and five bidders responded for all the phases. Early in 2024 the costs swelled to $58,811,896 and following some adjustments the project moved forward. Construction will take about two years to complete.