Keeper of the light: Summers on Manitou Island

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Leland —For the next few weeks Jonathan Schechter’s commute to his office is about 120 steps and is truly a room with a view.

This May Schechter will start his seventh year of a 40 day “tour of duty” on Manitou Island as a volunteer lighthouse keeper, a job that has provided a host of adventures for the Brandon Township resident.

“I am passionate and proud of my role in service to our National Park Service and I don’t hesitate in saying that Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is my happy place,” said Schechter. “Every day brings new adventure and at times exciting wildlife sightings; including eastern coyotes, bald eagles, hognose snakes and even pelicans.”

Tiny South Manitou Island is about eight square miles and located 12 miles from the mainland in the vast expanse of northern Lake Michigan. Surrounded by frigid water littered with shipwrecks and impacted with wind driven often treacherous currents, the Manitou Island Light Station has been working since the 1860s.

“For nearly a century’ lighthouse keepers kept a light burning at the top of the 104 foot tall tower to guide mariners through the often stormy Manitou Passage of Lake Michigan and reach the safe harbor of Crescent Bay,” he said. “The electric light now comes on automatically at dusk and goes off at dawn thanks to a photovoltaic system that powers other buildings as well on the island.”

During the later part of May visiting school groups are very common and having a helper makes things easier since it’s 118 steps up the iron staircase to reach the catwalk that provides an amazing view of the Manitou Passage of Lake Michigan.

“I often head to the lighthouse early morning or the evening to view the amazing sunrises and sunsets that remind me how fortunate I am to be a Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore volunteer,” he said.

The island has been inhabited, at least during the summer months, since about 1830 and today is open in the summer months with a ferry available from Leland.

“They have made many improvements over the years, including more accessible trails to the lighthouse, and I see many replete visitors each year.

The biggest comment I hear from visitors is how thrilled they are with the view from the top,” he said. “Honestly, it never gets old.”