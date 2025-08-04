Keeping nutrition in mind for summer vacation for brain and body health

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

During the school year, many kids get breakfast and lunch at school, provided by the food services program. Those meals are full of vitamins and minerals that children need for growth and development.

When summer vacation rolls around, it can be difficult to get kids the same level of nutrition, which can be a detriment to their mental health as well as their physical health.

“The connection between nutrition and mental health is complex and multifaceted,” said Kyle Gavulic, Goodrich High School graduate and graduate of Vanderbilt University. He is currently studying health policy and medicine, and is a fifth-year student of an eight-year dual degree MD-PhD program. “Poor dietary quality has been found to be associated with worse mental health, including depression and anxiety, among youth. Research suggests that high-fat, high-sugar, and ultra-processed foods can play a role in this by activating our immune system, increasing inflammation in the body, and altering our metabolism of neurotransmitters.”

Additionally, Gavulic said that oxidative stress from having too few antioxidants, diet-based changes to gut bacteria, cortisol production, and amino acids and proteins that support a healthy nervous system have been shown to contribute to mental health disorders such as depression.

“Conversely, reducing ultra-processed foods and increasing consumption of foods rich with anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants, such as berries, citrus fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds can help maintain balance, healthy functioning of the nervous system, and better support mental health,” he said. “Apart from the more direct biological connections, the indirect impacts of nutrition on mental health as it pertains to basic nutritional needs, body image, and maintenance of health conditions are also important to consider.”

He added that things like insufficient calorie intake, frequent dips and spikes of blood sugar among youth with diabetes, and obesity can all contribute to declining mental health among youth.

“Access to food assistance in case of unmet need, regular exercise, and establishing a reliable, primary source of health care can help to counteract any potential negative impact on mental health,” he said.

Part of the benefit of school meals is the structure it helps to provide students as well.

“Establishing a routine for the summer that includes your child’s meals, not forgetting breakfast, and snack times can provide structure for good eating habits,” he said. “When on the go, it can be tempting to grab nutrient-poor, highly processed food and snacks, including fast food, but try to limit the frequency.”

Some things kids need for growth and development include vitamin D, iron, calcium and zinc.

“Fresh fruits and vegetables, lean meats, whole grains and dairy help to provide these essential nutrients, which are what is provided in school lunches,” said Ashley LaHaye, director of food services at Brandon Schools. “Summer is a great time to provide lots of fresh fruits and veggies for kids. They make great snacks while providing those essential vitamins and minerals. Additionally, sandwiches on whole grain bread are a versatile option. Lean deli meat and cheese, natural peanut butter, or chicken and egg salad all provide different nutrients for children.”

Kids can even help in preparing healthy foods as a group activity.

“Preparing healthy foods during some downtime, or even purchasing presliced options at the store, can help ensure that you have healthy options to grab when in a rush out the door,” said Gavulic. “It’s likely also the case that you won’t be eating every meal/snack with your child, so remembering to reward your child for good nutritional choices when you’re together can encourage them to make healthier choices when you are eating apart.”

Parents can also model eating nutritious food and establish a setting for regular family meals to help youth develop healthy eating habits, he said.

Alternatively, students in the Brandon School District can participate in Meet Up and Eat Up at Harvey-Swanson Elementary to get free breakfasts and lunches, Tuesdays-Thursday, until August 14. See brandonschooldistrict.org for more information.

Find more resources and information on mental health and wellness from Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance the first Saturday of each month in The Citizen newspaper.