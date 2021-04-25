Kenneth Faust

FAUST, KENNETH BERNARD of Lewiston, Michigan formerly of Ortonville; Died April 22, 2021. He was 93.

Kenneth was born on April 22, 1928 in Adair, Oklahoma to the late Carl and Martha (nee: Middlestadt) Faust. He is survived by four children Michael (Victoria) Faust, Thomas (Marsha) Faust, Beverly Britt and Richard (Shelley) Faust; 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; he was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Jean Faust. Kenneth was a 1948 graduate of Ortonville High School. A veteran of the U.S. Army-Korea, when he returned home, he began a career at Fisher Body-Grand Blanc from which he retired. He was a former volunteer firefighter for 34 years with Brandon Township and also drove ambulance for Goodrich. A former member of the Ortonville Lions Club, Ortonville Jaycees, was active with Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts A private funeral service will be Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville. Pastor James VanDellen, officiating. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED. His service will be livestreamed at www.villagefh.com Interment following at Meadowview Memorial, Davison, Michigan with military honors. Family will receive friends on Friday from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to www.villagefh.com