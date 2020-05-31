Kenneth Kauffman

KAUFFMAN, KENNETH ROBERT of Ortonville, Michigan. Died May 26, 2020. He was 52.

Kenneth was born October 18, 1969 in York, Pennsylvania to Kenneth Norman and Dolores Marie (nee: Blawn) Kauffman. Kenneth married Desiree Gruner on November 11, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is survived by his wife Desiree Kauffman; five children, Andrew Kauffman, Jason Anderson, Brian Anderson, Amy Anderson and Kristin Shaw; two sisters, Sally Kauffman and Susan Gieger; one brother, Tom Kauffman; also survived by 12 grandchildren. Ken was a 1986 graduate of Troy Athens High School and drove truck for Causley Trucking. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Animal Rescue League https://www.marleague.org/donate/donate-now To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com