Kevin Wall

Wall, Kevin F. of Ortonville, passed unexpectedly May 31, 2022 at 65 years of age.

Loving husband of Diane (nee Weis); dear father of Michael (Dana) Wall, Ryan (Lindsey) Wall, Eric (Nicole) Wall, and Erin (fiancé Josh Narusch) Wall; grandfather of Charlie, Avery, Sydney, and Amara; brother of Jim (Debra) Wall, the late Tom Wall, and the late Cheri Cummings; dear step-son of Sandy Ealy; like a son to his in-laws Charlie and the late Joan Weis. Preceded in death by his parents, Pat and Virginia Wall. Kevin was a 1975 graduate of Waterford Kettering High School. A plumber by trade, Kevin started in his dad’s plumbing business and hired in at Chrysler in skilled trades, retiring after over 25 years of service. Kevin has a passion for life and lived every day to the fullest. He enjoyed snowmobiling; trips up north; school breaks in Florida; and time with his family. He loved his family; treated friends as family; couldn’t pass up a stray dog; and adored his grandchildren which he always wished would come first. He will be missed for his generous heart; his big smile; and twinkle in his eyes. Family will be hosting a celebration of Kevin’s life Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 1-4 p.m. at Lapeer County Club, 3786 Hunt Road, Lapeer.