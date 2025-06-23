Kid Rock’s sax gifted during local’s first concert

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Hastings, MI — So far, Ayden Gabbard’s first days of summer vacation rocked.

The 10-year-old Harvey Swanson fifth grade student gathered with an estimated crowd of about 30,000 and attended the two-day music festival “Rock the Country’ on June 13-14 at the Barry Expo Center near Hastings, located about 40 miles southeast of Grand Rapids.

Ayden joined along with this father, David Gabbard a Marine and Army veteran who purchased tickets through Vet Tix for the show, which headlined Lynyrd Skynyrd along with Ayden’s rock idol Kid Rock.

“I’m a Kid Rock fan,” said Ayden, who sports long blond hair similar to Rocks. “I’m really into all 80s music so when Skynyrd played it was the right show.”

The venue was open seating so the father and son arrived in front of the stage at about 2:30 p.m. Ayden perched on his dad’s shoulders stood their ground until Rock arrived on stage about 10:30 p.m.

To draw Rock’s attention, Ayden held a sign up during the show stating, “My first Kid Rock concert.”

Rock got the message.

Rock who had been jamming on a saxophone, paused and said. “I see you little man,” looking at Ayden near the stage. “This is really your first concert? You’re not lying to me?”

From the stage and with the cheers of the crowd, Rock then passed his saxophone to Ayden.

“Take that home with y’all,” said Rock.

Although, Ayden or any family member don’t play the instrument, they will keep Kid Rocks engraved saxophone as a memory of his first show.