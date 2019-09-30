Kirby “Al” Bess

BESS, KIRBY ALLEN “AL” of Ortonville; died September 30, 2019. He was 71.

Born March 2, 1948 in Flint, Michigan to the late Fontz and Willa Mae (nee: Polsgrove) Bess. He married Susan Barling on December 21, 1968 in Pontiac, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Susan Bess; two children, Matthew Bess and Sarah (Paul) Gjelhaug. Al owned and operated Bess Bookkeeping in Ortonville since 1979. He was a 32-degree Mason and life member of the Ortonville Masonic Lodge F & AM #339 and 40 plus year member of the Ortonville Lions Club. He especially loved to golf and was a longtime member of Goodrich Country Club. He enjoyed spending his summers with Susan at Clearwater Campground and enjoyed hunting. A celebration of Al’s life will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville. Services will be under the auspices of the Ortonville Masonic Lodge #339 and Ortonville Lions Club. Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heat Stays On (which he co-founded) or Leader Dogs for the Blind. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com