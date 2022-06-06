Kristi Sindelar Harrell went to see our Heavenly Father of Friday, June 3. 2022.

Kristi would have been 55 on June 30.

She is survived by her daughter Shelby Sindelar and Michael Sindelar. Her father Jerry Harrell and mother Janet Harrell, sister Kelly Van Waas. Sister Kim Gonczol and stepbrother Bill Holloway. Kristi will be missed by many, including niece Brandice Forrest, newphew Mason Gonczol, great nephews Brody Forrest, Rocky Forrest and nieces Haley and Madison Gonczol.

Kristi will also be missed by her stepmother, brothers in law, sister in law and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Kristi attended Our Lady of the Lakes in Waterford and graduated from Brandon High School, Ortonville.

Kristi passed away in Florida from the complications of surgeries she had in the past two weeks. Her family appreciates all of the love and well wishes