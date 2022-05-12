Ladies Night Out:Strolling Through the Decades

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

From 4-8 p.m., May 21 the downtown Ortonville business owners are hosting their second annual Ladies Night Out.

“The first one we did last year because after COVID, everyone wanted to be out and about,” said Lisa Paynter, co-organizer and owner of It’s the Little Things, 431 Mill St. “A lot of towns have Ladies Night Out, so we thought, this is what the businesses can do to get people out and around. It did so well that we wanted to do it again.”

The theme this year is Strolling Through the Decades, and each business will have a decade theme. It’s the Little Things will be the 1920s, TLM Moon Bodyworks, 391 Mill St., will be the 1960s, Hill Floral and Decor, 475 Mill St., and For the Love of Local, 68 South St., will be the 1970s, August Grace Interiors, 449 Mill St., will be the 1980s, and Impact North, 417 Mill St., will be the 1990s. The Village Pub, 411 Mill St., will also have drink specials.

“Mainly, this is just to get the ladies out and together,” said Paynter. “They need a break.”

In addition to the downtown businesses, there will also be 30 vendors along Mill and South streets, a DJ at the corner of Mill and South streets, and plenty more. There will also be a wine tasting and caricature artist at August Grace Interiors and swag bags for the first 100 patrons at It’s the Little Things. And there is a gift basket for the woman with the best costume that fits the theme.

“We have everything, food, goodies, corn hole by the bar,” said Paynter. “There’s a lot of stuff.”

Visit Downtown Ortonville for Ladies Night Out on May 21, 4-8 p.m.