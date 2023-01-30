Lady Martians fall to Blue Devils 50-44

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich— On Jan. 20 the fifth ranked and undefeated Lake Fenton Blue Devils Girls Varsity Basketball team visited the seventh-ranked and also undefeated Goodrich Martians for a Flint Metro League Stars Division battle for first place. The Blue Devils earned a 50-44 win.

“I was happy with our effort against a very good Lake Fenton team, said Head Coach Jason Gray. “We were concerned about their fast break and we limited that and in fact made them turn the ball over when they tried to run. We also did a good job for most of the game defensive rebounding against them. If we had made free throws like we normally do and made a few more shots like we normally do. It was an incredible atmosphere and I’m proud of our girls for meeting the challenge.”

GHS Kalen Williams, led the team with 9 points and 4 rebounds; Alexis Kosmowski, 7 points and 7 rebounds; Kayla Hairston, 7 points and 4 steals and Riley Place 7 points and 4 rebounds and 3 assists.