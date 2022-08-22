Lady Martians finish in top three at annual Lapeer Lightning Tune Up

By David Fleet

Lapeer — On Aug. 16, the Goodrich Martians Girls Golf team tied for third of 12 teams at the annual Lightning Tune Up at the Lapeer Golf & Country Club.

First play was awarded to Lake Orion followed by Milford and a tie for third by Goodrich and Cranbrook Kingston.

“We have a solid team this year,” said Lloyd Walters, head coach. “We are returning three ‘All Flint Metro League Conference’ players. The Lightning Tune Up was a good start for us, but we have a lot more to prove this season, we can be 10 to 15 strokes lower.”

Top 10 golfers were lead by junior Mackenzie Behnke of Cranbrook with a 78. The top ten golfers included, Riley Hayden (Troy), Ellie Britt (Lake Orion), Jessekautz( Almont), Kaitlyn Creps (Lake Orion), Saige Rothey (Lutheran North), Sadie Kondel (Grand Blanc), Lainey Madill (Goodrich) 85, Ava Moore (Milford) and Elizabeth Thornton (Milford).