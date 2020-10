The Lady Martians finished in 2nd place behind Cranbrook Kingwood to qualify for the State Tournament In East Lansing on Oct. 17 at Forest Acres East. 

Regional Champions Cranbrook carded a team score of 355 followed by Goodrich 365 and Macomb Lutheran finished in the 3rd with a 369.

Goodrich golfer Madeline Swett finished 4th place in individual Honors with a score of 86. Rounding out the scoring for Goodrich was Abby Schell 92, Amanda Miller 93, Emily Madill 94, Olivia Rushton  96.